Howland Police attempt to identify theft suspect

Howland Police are attempting to identify a guest of Avalon Golf Course in regards to a recent theft investigation.

The suspect, white male, 240 lbs, was set up on the golf course with rental clubs and a golf cart, last Wednesday.

Employees of the golf course observed the suspect grab the bag of clubs and head toward the parking lot, where he got on a red moped and went in an unknown direction.

Employees said the bag and clubs are valued at $1500.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Howland Police Department at (330) 856-5555, or send a private message on their Facebook page.