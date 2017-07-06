Boil advisory lifted for parts of Hubbard and Masury

The people who live in a Hermitage home made it out safely after a fire broke out early Saturday. When the fire started in the basement of the home on South Neshannock Road shortly after midnight, dispatchers were told that a woman may be trapped inside. Firefighters from neighboring communities were called when those first on the scene saw smoke pouring from the house. It turned out that everyone got out of the home unharmed. There is no word on the cause of the fire or the exten...