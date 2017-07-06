Local non-profits in limbo due Warren budget constraints

At least 15 local non-profit organizations won't receive their cut of about $150,000 federal tax dollars because Warren city leaders say they will no longer have the man power to administer the money.

The Second Harvest Food Bank and the Trumbull Art Gallery are among the organizations that have already been notified by the city in a letter saying that due to budget constraints there will be a reduction of staffing levels and that the city will drastically be reducing the number of agencies they're able to assist.

For the Second Harvest Food Bank that means a loss of about $7,000 to their backpack program, which sends children in need home with food each Friday afternoon.

"There will be 30 less children receiving backpacks on Friday afternoon in the Warren City Schools," said Executive Director Mike Iberis.

Those at the Trumbull Art Gallery also expressed shock.

"We actually had that money earmarked to work on our remodeling of our basement," said Marty Cohen with T.A.G.

Like many cities, money in Warren is tight and right now it's the Community Development Department that's feeling the pinch. An employee in the department will likely be re-assigned and the mayor says her work with non-profits is too tedious and intense for the other employees to add on to their work load.

"Her work is extremely detailed because she's responsible for first and foremost administering and walking through those non-profits, every single one of them to make sure they're spending that money according to the program guidelines and more importantly according to HUD regulations," said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.

The city will continue to pursue the federal grant. Council is in the process of deciding whether the money should be kept in a contingency fund for other projects, or if some of it should be divvied-up to just eight of the twenty-three non profits that have requested the money.

It's a decision council members have mixed feelings over. Some say they'd rather fund some, opposed to none.

"These non profits are depending on this money," said Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold.

Others say with federal community block dollars on the chopping board, now is the time to use the money elsewhere.

"Streets are bad, side walks are bad, emergency home repairs need done. Those are the type of things that I personally believe with the uncertainty of this program as a whole we need to put as much money in those areas as we can now," said Councilman Eugene Mach.

Council will likely vote in the coming weeks