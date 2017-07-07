Cub Cadet recalls utility vehicles due to crash hazard

Cub Cadet is recalling 4,000 utility vehicles due to the possibility of brake failure.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says air in the brake system of the 2016 Cub Cadet Challenger utility vehicle can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the user of the bystander.

Cub Cadet has received 80 reports of brake failure. No injuries have been reported.

They recalled vehicles were sold at independent Cub Cadet dealers nationwide from March 2016 through May 2017 for between $8,500 to $9,500.

Owners are advised to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Cub Cadet dealer or Cub Cadet customer service to arrange for a free repair.

The recall involves four-wheel drive Cub Cadet 2016 Challenger utility vehicles.

Model numbers included in the recall are:

CX500 (37AW7CKD010, 37AW7CKD710, 37AW7CLD010, 37AW7CLD710, 37AW7CMD710, 37AW7CND710); CX700 (37AX7CKD010, 37AX7CKD710, 37AX7CLD010, 37AX7CLD710, 37AX7CMD710, 37AX7CND710); and CX750 Crew (37AY8CKD710, 37AY8CLD710, 37AY8CMD710, 37AY8CND710).

The utility vehicles were sold in yellow, red, blue and camouflage.

The recalled vehicles were manufactured between March 2016 through November 2016. A label located under the driver’s seat lists the model number and the month and year of manufacture.

Consumer Contact:

Cub Cadet toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday or Sunday, or online www.cubcadet.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.