Truck driver charged in deadly I-76 crash in Jackson Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

news

Truck driver charged in deadly I-76 crash in Jackson Township

Posted: Updated:
By J. Breen Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect
CANFIELD, Ohio -

A semi driver from Saratoga Springs, Utah has been charged in the deadly crash on Interstate 76 that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital last week.

Robert Brock is charged with vehicular homicide for the crash, which killed Mark Schaas, a local sports personality from New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Brock was driving a semi shortly before 11 a.m. on June 29 when he struck the rear of another semi driven by Kevin Roberts of Fort Wayne, Indiana, forcing that semi into a car driven by Schaas.

Schaas' vehicle was then forced into a third semi, driven by Steven Cole of Apple Creek, Ohio. Cole suffered minor injuries.

A van driven by Guy Garner of Paterson, New Jersey, was in the left lane and was struck by the cab which separated from the semi driven by Kevin Roberts. The semi driven by Robert Brock caught fire after this crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News Brock told investigators he did not see that traffic had stopped for a work zone, but has not been able to explain why.

A passenger in Schaas' vehicle, William Lawrence, was trapped and was flown to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown with serious injuries.

Roberts was also taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital with serious injuries.

No court date has been set yet for Brock, who is still in the hospital.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • 9-1-1 back up for cable customers in Liberty and Warren

    9-1-1 back up for cable customers in Liberty and Warren

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:52:27 GMT
    Trumbull County 9-1-1 said calls from Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers in Liberty Township and Warren are now coming through. Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers were experiencing issues reaching the emergency phone number Friday morning.  People in the Liberty Township and Warren areas were unable to get through on 911 or were getting a "circuits busy" message. More >>
    Trumbull County 9-1-1 said calls from Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers in Liberty Township and Warren are now coming through. Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers were experiencing issues reaching the emergency phone number Friday morning.  People in the Liberty Township and Warren areas were unable to get through on 911 or were getting a "circuits busy" message. More >>

  • news

    Truck driver charged in deadly I-76 crash in Jackson Township

    Truck driver charged in deadly I-76 crash in Jackson Township

    A semi driver from Saratoga Springs, Utah has been charged in the deadly crash on Interstate 76 that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital last week.

    More >>

    A semi driver from Saratoga Springs, Utah has been charged in the deadly crash on Interstate 76 that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital last week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms