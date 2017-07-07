Truck driver charged in deadly I-76 crash in Jackson Township

A semi driver from Saratoga Springs, Utah has been charged in the deadly crash on Interstate 76 that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital last week.

Robert Brock is charged with vehicular homicide for the crash, which killed Mark Schaas, a local sports personality from New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Brock was driving a semi shortly before 11 a.m. on June 29 when he struck the rear of another semi driven by Kevin Roberts of Fort Wayne, Indiana, forcing that semi into a car driven by Schaas.

Schaas' vehicle was then forced into a third semi, driven by Steven Cole of Apple Creek, Ohio. Cole suffered minor injuries.

A van driven by Guy Garner of Paterson, New Jersey, was in the left lane and was struck by the cab which separated from the semi driven by Kevin Roberts. The semi driven by Robert Brock caught fire after this crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News Brock told investigators he did not see that traffic had stopped for a work zone, but has not been able to explain why.

A passenger in Schaas' vehicle, William Lawrence, was trapped and was flown to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown with serious injuries.

Roberts was also taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital with serious injuries.

No court date has been set yet for Brock, who is still in the hospital.