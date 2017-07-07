Blind Warren man claims he was robbed after answering door for police

The police report does not mention that the victim is blind

A blind man from Warren says he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department.

According to a police report, the 45-year-old man said he was house-sitting a home on the 800 block of Palmyra Road SW early Thursday morning when he heard a knock on the door from someone identifying themselves as Warren Police.

He said when he opened the door, the visitor told him to place his hand behind his back.

The victim says he complied, but then he was told to place his hands on the wall instead.

According to the report, the house sitter was then asked for his ID.

When the man claiming to be a police officer got the man's wallet, the victim claims he took $500 dollars then returned the wallet before running away.

21 News spoke with the victim who told us his blind and uses a seeing-eye dog to get around. The police report makes no mention of the man's blindness.

Police are still investigating.