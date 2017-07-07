Blind Warren man claims he was robbed after answering door for p - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The police report does not mention that the victim is blind

Blind Warren man claims he was robbed after answering door for police

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A blind man from Warren says he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department.

According to a police report, the 45-year-old man said he was house-sitting a home on the 800 block of Palmyra Road SW early Thursday morning when he heard a knock on the door from someone identifying themselves as Warren Police.

He said when he opened the door, the visitor told him to place his hand behind his back.

The victim says he complied, but then he was told to place his hands on the wall instead.

According to the report, the house sitter was then asked for his ID.

When the man claiming to be a police officer got the man's wallet, the victim claims he took $500 dollars then returned the wallet before running away.

21 News spoke with the victim who told us his blind and uses a seeing-eye dog to get around. The police report makes no mention of the man's blindness.

Police are still investigating.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Brown announces more than $60,000 in federal funds to protect firefighters in Trumbull County

    Brown announces more than $60,000 in federal funds to protect firefighters in Trumbull County

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:47:07 GMT

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded thousands of dollars to help support and protect Trumbull County firefighters. 

    More >>

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded thousands of dollars to help support and protect Trumbull County firefighters. 

    More >>

  • Task Force reveals OVI checkpoint locations in Mahoning County

    Task Force reveals OVI checkpoint locations in Mahoning County

    Friday, July 7 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-07-08 00:38:58 GMT
    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night through Saturday morning. Officers will check drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.  The first checkpoint will be at 483 N Canfield-Niles Road from 10 p.m. to midnight. The second checkpoint will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and is scheduled to run from 1 a.m. until 3 a.m. According to a media release from the Task Force, saturation patrols will also be held throughout the weekend in ...More >>
    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night through Saturday morning. Officers will check drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.  The first checkpoint will be at 483 N Canfield-Niles Road from 10 p.m. to midnight. The second checkpoint will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and is scheduled to run from 1 a.m. until 3 a.m. According to a media release from the Task Force, saturation patrols will also be held throughout the weekend in ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms