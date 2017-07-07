Hit and run truck knocks out power to 1,000 in Liberty and Girard

Power is back on for most of those impacted

FirstEnergy has restored power to most of the more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Liberty and Girard left without power after a semi-tractor trailer knocked down a pole and wires in Liberty Township, then left the scene of the accident.

The FirstEnergy website says 575 customers in Liberty and 543 in Girard lost electricity in the area of Colonial Drive after a semi hit the pole at Colonial Drive and Green Acres Drive just after 1 p.m.

Police and state troopers are looking for the truck that left the scene of the accident.

By 2 p.m., FirstEnergy said power had been restored to all but 26 customers in Liberty.

FirstEnergy expects to have power fully restored by 4:30 p.m.