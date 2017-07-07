Uber riders in the Valley can now tip drivers

It's been one year since the ride-sharing app, Uber, started picking up customers across the Mahoning Valley.

Mary Ellen was one of the first Uber drivers in the area and says it's incredible how the app has blossomed locally.

"I meet a lot of nice people. People say well you should be afraid, that's not true, I haven't been afraid in one drive. I get trips from Warren and Howland and they want to come to Downtown Youngstown to Party," says Hughes.

Mary says she gets about 7 rides each day with the doubling during the weekend.

Justin has been an Uber driver since March and says the service has been a way to connect people to Downtown Youngstown.

"I bring a lot of people from the outskirts of Downtown, Canfield, Boardman, Austintown, Struthers, New Middletown to Downtown for any of the events going on. They have a safe ride down, they can come down here and party all night, and they know they have a safe ride home at the end of the night," adds Kibler.

Now Uber is introducing driver tipping to the area. You can always tip via cash, but now it will be done through the app. It's one of many changes coming to the app locally in the next 180 days, all to better the driving experience.

Uber rates locally are 75 cents for a base far, 62 cents per mile, and only 9 cents per minute.

