Valley Sears, Kmart stores escape latest round of closings

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Sears and Kmart stores in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys have escaped the latest round of closings announced on Friday.

Sears Holdings says it is closing an additional eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores that the corporation says have been unprofitable.

The closings are part of a restructuring program to stop losses.

Kmart will be closing stores in Dayton, Garfield Heights, and Toledo, Ohio, as well as the Erie, Pennsylvania location.

The Cranberry Sears and Auto Center are the only Pennsylvania stores on the latest shutdown list.

Sears at the Shenango Valley Mall closed earlier this year and the Sears Appliance Store in Austintown last year.

The Sears Hometown store in Salem is in the process of shutting down.

Kmart still operates stores in Austintown, East Liverpool, and Niles, Ohio, and Hermitage and New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Sears stores remain open in East Liverpool, Niles, and Boardman, Ohio, as well as a Hometown Store in Grove City.

A list of the latest Sears and Kmart closings may be read here.

