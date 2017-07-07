The Village Network opens new school on Salem campus

School may be out for the summer, but The Village Network's Salem campus is opening the doors to its new school building.

"In the beginning pieces of their recovery, it is very critical to keep things as steady as possible and keep the continuum there. So, that's why this building is so important to what we are doing," said President Richard Graziano with The Village Network.

Girls, who are placed at The Village Network, are often sent there because they have been abused or neglected at home. For some of them, they've experienced some form of trauma most of their lives, which required greater mental health services that what traditional foster care can provide.

"I consider myself a pretty resilient individual. I don't know if I would have been able to survive a lot of the situations that these kids have been through," said Graziano.

"One of the beauties of being here is that we are able to provide mental health services throughout the week, multiple times a week," said regional director Linda den Heijer with The Village Network.

Now, that the school is on site, The Village Network can also provide educational services to its girls.

"Because the girls aren't here very long, we don't want them to come here, get started in a new school, be there for three or four months, come back to us. A lot of research shows when you stop and start schools, then you end up losing time," said den Heijer.

And time is of the essence for The Village Network's residents, who've already faced so much in their short lives.