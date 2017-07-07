Driver treated with Narcan after crash in Austintown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver treated with Narcan after crash in Austintown

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Austintown Police say they administered an opioid overdose reversal drug to a driver whose car was involved in an accident.

A police report says officers were dispatched on Thursday to an accident involving injuries on Pembrook Road.

When officers got there, they say the driver, William Britton, was semi-conscious and his eyes were continually rolling.

Paramedics gave a nasal dose of Narcan to the 45-year-old Austintown man, who then slowly became somewhat responsive, according to police.

An officer who spoke to Britton later at Mercy Health says Britton admitted that the drug he used was heroin.

A search of Britton's car turned up no evidence of drugs, but police charged him with inducing panic, a charge that police departments in Austintown and Boardman have been filing in similar cases involving individuals who required being revived from an overdose.

Just one day before the accident, Britton pleaded not guilty to another charge of inducing panic filed by Austintown Police in May.

A separate traffic report with details about the Pembrook Road accident was not available on Friday.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Brown announces more than $60,000 in federal funds to protect firefighters in Trumbull County

    Brown announces more than $60,000 in federal funds to protect firefighters in Trumbull County

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:47:07 GMT

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded thousands of dollars to help support and protect Trumbull County firefighters. 

    More >>

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded thousands of dollars to help support and protect Trumbull County firefighters. 

    More >>

  • Task Force reveals OVI checkpoint locations in Mahoning County

    Task Force reveals OVI checkpoint locations in Mahoning County

    Friday, July 7 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-07-08 00:38:58 GMT
    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night through Saturday morning. Officers will check drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.  The first checkpoint will be at 483 N Canfield-Niles Road from 10 p.m. to midnight. The second checkpoint will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and is scheduled to run from 1 a.m. until 3 a.m. According to a media release from the Task Force, saturation patrols will also be held throughout the weekend in ...More >>
    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night through Saturday morning. Officers will check drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.  The first checkpoint will be at 483 N Canfield-Niles Road from 10 p.m. to midnight. The second checkpoint will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and is scheduled to run from 1 a.m. until 3 a.m. According to a media release from the Task Force, saturation patrols will also be held throughout the weekend in ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms