Driver treated with Narcan after crash in Austintown

Austintown Police say they administered an opioid overdose reversal drug to a driver whose car was involved in an accident.

A police report says officers were dispatched on Thursday to an accident involving injuries on Pembrook Road.

When officers got there, they say the driver, William Britton, was semi-conscious and his eyes were continually rolling.

Paramedics gave a nasal dose of Narcan to the 45-year-old Austintown man, who then slowly became somewhat responsive, according to police.

An officer who spoke to Britton later at Mercy Health says Britton admitted that the drug he used was heroin.

A search of Britton's car turned up no evidence of drugs, but police charged him with inducing panic, a charge that police departments in Austintown and Boardman have been filing in similar cases involving individuals who required being revived from an overdose.

Just one day before the accident, Britton pleaded not guilty to another charge of inducing panic filed by Austintown Police in May.

A separate traffic report with details about the Pembrook Road accident was not available on Friday.