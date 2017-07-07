Juvenile judge finds probable cause against teen charged with attempted murder

21 News has learned that Mahoning County Juvenile court Judge Theresa Dellick has found probable cause to move forward with charges against a 15-year-old accused of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

The juvenile court is in the process of determining if Jhamiere Mann Clarke should be put on trial as an adult.

Mann Clarke is accused of the February attack on 57-year-old Ellen Zban.

Zban was robbed and shot in the eye and shoulder as she pulled into the driveway of her Powersdale Avenue home.

A videotape where Mann Clarke allegedly admits to the crime has also been admitted as evidence.

The teen is scheduled for another hearing in juvenile court on August 24th.