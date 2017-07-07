Beloit man killed in Route 14 crash

A fatal crash in Deerfield Township is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators say 38-year-old William Martin, of Beloit, was traveling South on State Route 14, at about 9:30 Friday morning.

Troopers say Martin's vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and then steered back across the road into oncoming traffic. The vehicle struck the ditch and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and Martin was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, according to the patrol.