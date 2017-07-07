Task Force reveals OVI checkpoint locations in Mahoning County

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night through Saturday morning. Officers will check drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

The first checkpoint will be at 483 N Canfield-Niles Road from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The second checkpoint will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and is scheduled to run from 1 a.m. until 3 a.m.

According to a media release from the Task Force, saturation patrols will also be held throughout the weekend in Mahoning County.

Law enforcement agencies are required to post the date, time and location of OVI checkpoints.

Motorists need to make arrangements to get home safely if they are planning on consuming alcohol.