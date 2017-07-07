Brown announces more than $60,000 in federal funds to protect fi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Brown announces more than $60,000 in federal funds to protect firefighters in Trumbull County

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded thousands of dollars to help support and protect Trumbull County firefighters.

On Friday, $23,334 was awarded to Braceville Township Fire Department, $23,786 to the Cortland City Fire Department and $13,169 to the Vienna Fire Department.

This money was awarded for operations and safety upgrades through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program. 

"Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families. We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities like Trumbull County have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards," said Brown.
 
The AFG program supports fire departments across the country to ensure safety to both communities and first-responders. The program provides funds for supplemental training, protective equipment upgrades, and facility modifications.

Grants are awarded to fire departments and non-affiliated EMS organizations that best address the priorities of the AFG Program. 

