Family mourns death of Youngstown man killed in motorcycle accident

On Wednesday July 5th, a motorcycle crash took the life of 28-year-old Leon Hobbs, just days after starting a new business with his fiancee.

"So now I have to accept the fact that my son will not see his father again and I have to accept the fact that this business that he and I started together, I have to run it by myself," said Brittany Williams, Hobb's fiancee.

Brittany and her fiance, Leon, had a vision to open up a faith based store that sells hair extensions and offers other cosmetic treatments. Their vision became a reality on June 30th when they opened Glamour Expressions Luxury hair boutique on Market Street in Boardman.

"It was our ministry, it was how we would draw people in, so when girls come in and want to feel pretty, we talk to them about Christ. We introduce them to Christ because this is our ministry," said Wiliams.

After months of hard work and just five days of business, Leon was killed. He is leaving his parents, Brittany and Leon Jr. to carry on his memory.

After losing their son, Hobb's parents have a message for all motorcycle drivers, "Learn your bike, learn how to ride and make sure your bike is mechanically fit to be rid," Said Leon Hobbs Senior.

It is still uncertain how exactly the crash happened, family members are hoping the witness who told riders ahead that a motorcyclist went down, will step forward.