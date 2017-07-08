Canfield little league baseball team one win away from district title

The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman. If they win on Sunday, Canfield advances to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, July 15 through July 22.

Boardman plays Poland in an elimination game Saturday evening at 6 o'clock with the winner advancing to play Canfield on Sunday.

Here's the other scores from different age groups at the tournament:

9-11 Year Old Division

Boardman - 3

Austintown - 0

Howland - 5

Canfield - 1

Howland plays Austintown in an elimination game at the Field of Dreams at four o'clock on Saturday. Canfield has been eliminated.

Junior Division 13-14 year old

Poland - 12

Boardman - 7

Poland wins the district championship and moves on to the state tournament that begins July 22 in Ironton, Ohio.