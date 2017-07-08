Five adults and dog escape Hermitage house fire, man injured

Dispatchers in Mercer County say a man was flown to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh after being burnt in a house fire July 8 in Hermitage.

Officials did not know the extent of the man's conditions.

Firefighters from Hermitage, Patagonia, Sharon, West Middlesex and Jefferson were called when those first on the scene saw smoke pouring from the house at around 12:30 a.m. There were five adults and a dog in the home.

The homeowner initially tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and was driven out of the basement from the heat and smoke, according to a press release sent by the Hermitage Fire Department.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.