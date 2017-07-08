Man flown to hospital for burns in Hermitage fire

Dispatchers in Mercer County say a man was flown to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh after being burnt in a house fire overnight in Hermitage.

Officials did not know the extent of the man's conditions.

When the fire started in the basement of the home on South Neshannock Road shortly after midnight, dispatchers were told that a woman may be trapped inside.

Firefighters from neighboring communities were called when those first on the scene saw smoke pouring from the house.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.