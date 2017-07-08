Niles man killed in Medina County motorcycle crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles man killed in Medina County motorcycle crash

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
GUILFORD TWP., Medina Co., Ohio -

A Niles man died Friday after his motorcycle collided with a semi-tractor trailer in Medina County, about 20 miles west of Akron.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 29-year-old Andre Elliot.

Troopers say Elliot's Honda Nighthawk motorcycle was forced off Interstate 76 at around 3 p.m. Friday after the semi moved into Elliot's lane near the State Route 3 entrance ramp.

The motorcycle went out of control, overturned, and was struck by the truck, according to a media release from the patrol.

Elliot was killed.

The driver of the truck, Matthew McRedmond, 49, of Little Falls, New York, was not injured.

The patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.

