Volkswagen fans flock to Columbiana this weekend

Posted:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

It's Volkswagen as far as the eye can see this weekend in Columbiana.

Jim's Custom V.W. is hosting its 23rd annual Buckeye German Jubilee, a two-day car show exclusively for V.W. cars.

It's the only one of its kind in Ohio, bringing in more than 200 Volkswagen vehicles from across the nation, along with more than 50 vendors. From buses to bugs, it's one of the more unique car shows in the Valley.

"There's some really nice vans here. A lot of vans this year. They've been really popular the last year or so. As you can see there's some really nice VW's too, the beetles," said Jim Papania, owner of Jim's Custom V.W.

The car show runs 9am-5pm Saturday & 9am-3pm Sunday at Jim's Custom V.W. in Columbiana. It is $1 to get in or $5 to register your V.W. for the show, with all the registration money being donated to charity.

