Power restored to thousands in Sharon, surrounding areas

Power has been restored to 2,927 First Energy customers in Mercer and Trumbull County following a widespread outage Saturday morning.

Police in Sharon said workers from Penn Power had been trying to identify the cause since about 11:30 a.m. Power is now restored to all 3 areas.

At 1:15 p.m., the First Energy Power Outage website reported 2,334 customers in Sharon are without power, along with 438 in Sharpsville and another 74 in Hermitage. An additional 81 customers were also affected by a power outage in Brookfield, Ohio.

Dispatchers in Mercer County were advising drivers to be cautious at traffic lights and follow the rules of the road. Traffic lights were running on backup power during the outage.