Widespread power outage affects thousands in Sharon

The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer's Office has issued a water boil advisory for parts of Hubbard and Masury. Due to a water main break in the Trumbull County Southeast Public Water System, customers who live on the following streets are being advised to biol their water used for consumption until further notice: Connelly, Catherine, Madeline, Hubbard-Thomas, Hubbard-Sharon, McDowell, Richardson, Chestnut Ridge, Price, Stiver, and Van Ness. A boil advisory means that tap water u...
It's Volkswagen as far as the eye can see this weekend in Columbiana. Jim's Custom V.W. is hosting its 23rd annual Buckeye German Jubilee, a two-day car show exclusively for V.W. cars.
The people who live in a Hermitage home made it out safely after a fire broke out early Saturday. When the fire started in the basement of the home on South Neshannock Road shortly after midnight, dispatchers were told that a woman may be trapped inside. Firefighters from neighboring communities were called when those first on the scene saw smoke pouring from the house. It turned out that everyone got out of the home unharmed. There is no word on the cause of the fire or the exten...
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.
