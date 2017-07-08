Widespread power outage affects thousands in Sharon

Thousands in Mercer County are without power Saturday afternoon.

Police in Sharon say workers from Penn Power have been trying to identify the cause since about 11:30 a.m.

As of 1:15 p.m., the First Energy Power Outage website reports 2,334 customers in Sharon are without power, along with 438 in Sharpsville and another 74 in Hermitage. An additional 81 customers are also affected by a power outage in Brookfield.

First Energy estimates power will be restored around 2 p.m.

Until then, dispatchers in Mercer County advise drivers to be cautious at traffic lights and follow the rules of the road. Traffic lights are running on back up power during the outage.