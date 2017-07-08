Warren and McDonald team up to reach youth early - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren and McDonald team up to reach youth early

By Janet Rogers, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Keeping kids on track and keeping them off drugs was the goal of a day long event in Warren. 

Schools, volunteers and agencies teamed up to help kids and teens reach a drug free finish line.

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention teamed up with Warren Harding and McDonald to host a track and field event for boys and girls ages 4 to 18.

"What we know with drug and alcohol prevention, is that the more kids are involved in their community, whether that's through a sporting event, or another activity, the less likely they are to experiment with drugs and alcohol. It reduces their risk," said Laura Domitrovich, event coordinator.

Research shows taking part in sports, not only teaches determination and team work, but it helps keep keep kids on the right track in life.

"I think it helps kids stay out of trouble like drugs and stuff. Because if your truly committed to a sport, you don't have time to do drugs. Drugs will do nothing but hold you back. So its the perfect way to get away from all that stuff," said Jordan Beyah, winner of 440 meter dash.

The Trumbull Ashtabula Group was there to reach children with an anti drug message and a message to reach for their dreams. 

Tony Villanueva, Tag Task Force Commander, said "It's very important to educate our youth also on drugs but to educate the how they can just do anything they want to do and how they can be successful."

The goal of the organizers and volunteers was to get the kids and teens across the finish line of successfully saying no to drugs.

