Salazar reportedly making rehab start with Scrappers Tuesday

Indians pitcher Danny Salazar, who's been on the disabled list, reportedly is going to make a rehab start with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Tuesday night.

Salazar pitched for Columbus Friday night giving up three hits, all home runs, walking two and striking out four in three and third innings.

Per TJ Zuppe of the AthleticCle, Salazar is expected to throw 75 pitches with the Scrappers.