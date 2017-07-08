Schedule: Trumbull County Fair underway

As much as we all claim to be experts in beer, there's actually a title for that: a cicerone. Here in the Valley, we just so happen to have an "Advanced Cicerone," one of only about 40 in the entire country.More >>
The 2017 Trumbull County Fair is underway and runs through Sunday, July 16 with a list of events including local bands and shows, grandstand entertainment, exhibits, and rides. Tuesday admission is free, Wednesday and Thursday admission is $8, and Friday through Sunday is $10. Wednesday is Veterans day, admission is free with proper ID. Thursday is kids day, free admission for children 14 and under. Wednesday and Thursday, senior citizens admission is $4. Friday and Satu...More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Ivan Nova pitched three-hit ball into the seventh, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.More >>
The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman.More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
South Korea faces big obstacles in efforts to use Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to more toward reconciliation with North Korea.More >>
