The 2017 Trumbull County Fair kicks off Sunday, July 9 and runs until Sunday, July 16.

Every day will offer local bands and shows, grandstand entertainment, exhibits, and rides.

Tuesday admission is free, Wednesday and Thursday admission is $8, and Friday through Sunday is $10.

Wednesday is Veterans day, admission is free with proper ID. Thursday is kids day, free admission for children 14 and under.

Wednesday and Thursday, senior citizens admission is $4. Friday and Saturday, admission is $5.

Ride passes are $6 and are good for the whole day.

Memberships, weekly passes, and exhibitor's tickets are available.

Schedule:

Sunday, July 9 - Set-Up Day

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.- Domestic Arts entries & Culinary Arts canned goods entries only accepted, Fine Arts, and Photography entries taken

1 p.m. Harness Racing - Grandstand enter at gate A

1 - 7 p.m.- 4-H Booth Setup

3 - 5 p.m.- Jr. Fair Horse 4 Station Judging - Saddle Horse Area

Monday, July 10 - Set-Up Day

9 - 11 a.m. Culinary Arts baked good & canned good entries accepted

9 a.m. - 9 p.m. 4- H Booth setup

TBA- Cloverbud Stick Horses

2 - 7 p.m.-Spaghetti Dinner - Saddle Horse Area Sponsored by Ohio Horseman Council

4 - 7 p.m.- Flower Show entries accepted- Front of Flower Barn split door

3 - 5 p.m - Jr. Fair Horse 4 Station Judging - Saddle Horse Area

5 p.m. -Harness Racing- Grandstand enter at gate A

5:30 p.m.- 4-H Style Show Review- Historical Stage

6:30 p.m.- 4-H ROYAL COURT CONTEST - Historical Stage

Tuesday, July 11 - Opening Day, Free gate admission (ride tickets can be purchased for $6)

8 a.m.- Admission Gate C/ remaining gates open at 10 am

8- 9:15 a.m.- Flower Show entries taken - Front of Flower Barn

split door

9 a.m.- 4 p.m.- Open-Class Hay & Grain entries taken at Jr. Fair Exhibit Building

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.- 4-H Animal & Cloverbud Poster entries due at Small Animal Barn Silver Claws Club

11 a.m. -4-H Booth Judging

Noon- OPENING CEREMONY - Historical Stage

1 p.m.- Flower Show Opens - Flower Barn

1:30 p.m.- Jr. Fair Coronation

1- 5 p.m.- Rides Open

2 p.m.- Jr. Fair Horse Person Contest with Equine State Fair Representative Recognition after- Sawyer Ring

3-6 p.m.- Betty G & The Harvest Band- Bicentennial

4 p.m.- All Animals to be in place before 4 p.m. Animal weigh in - (check OSU ext. office webpage for individual species)

5 p.m.- Staging for Parade of Colors- March, Fast and Furious Feet- Historical Stage

5:30 p.m.- Parade of Colors & Float Competition

6- 11 p.m.- Rides Open

6:30 p.m.- CHRIS HIGBEE CONCERT- Grandstand $5 general admission fee

7 p.m.- Parade of Colors Costume Class - Sawyer Ring

10 p.m.- Gates Close

Wednesday, July 12 - Commissioner's Day - Veterans Day (free admission to all veterans with proper ID)

8 a.m.- Admission Gate C/ remaining gates open at 10 am.

8:30 a.m.-Jr. Fair Sheep show with Open-Class Sheep Show to follow

9 a.m.- Jr. Fair Meat/Specialty Showmanship, TC Born & Bred, Market, Cloverbud, Specialty Goat Show, with Open-Class Specialty Goat Show to follow / Open-Class Rabbit Show / Jr. Fair English Horse Show with Senior Ride after -Sawyer Ring

9:30 a.m.- Jr. Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show

10:30 a.m.- Commissioners Meeting - Historical Stage

Noon- Jr. Fair Rabbit Show - pet, market & breeds

1 p.m.- Jr. Fair Cloverbud Show & Tell and Cloverbud Cornhole directly after

1- 5 p.m.- Rides Open

2 p.m.- Jr. Fair Outstanding Dairy Project Contest - Dairy Barn

2 - 8 p.m.- Motorcycle Show- Midway (Driver Free admission)

3 p.m.- Jr. Fair Dairy Production Test - Jr. Fair Exhibition Hall

5 p.m.- Jr. Fair Swine Show - SALE Barn

6 p.m.- Auto Races: Rush Dirt Late Model Touring Series & Sportsman Mods-Grandstand Hot Laps at 5:30

6- 9 p.m.- Blue Siren Band- Bicentennial Stage, Joshua Lee Nelson- Historical Stage

6- 11 p...- Rides Open

10 p.m.- Gates Close

Thursday, July 13 - Kids' Day (14 years.and under free admission/ride tickets can be purchased for $6 each)

8 a.m.- Admission at Gate C/ remaining gate open at 10 a.m.

9 a.m.- Jr. Fair Cat Show / Jr. Fair Reptile Show /Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship, Market Show /Jr. Fair Western Pleasure Horse Show - Sawyer Ring

9:30 a.m.-Jr. Fair Pocket Pets Show/ Jr. Fair Dairy Show

10 a.m.- Jr. Fair Cavy Show

1 p.m.- Open-Class Beef Cattle Show / Small Animal Dress-up - Sheep Barn

1 p.m.- Spelling Bee - Historical Stage Area - Sponsored by "Trumbull Retired Teacher's Association" Registration deadline 12:45 p.m.

1 - 5 p.m.- Rides Open

2:30 p.m.- Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship

5:30 p.m.- Little Mermaid - Historical Stage

6 .p.m.- Jr. Fair Beef Show/ National Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull- Jr. Fair Area 5:30 sign up

6 p.m.- Auto Races: Modified Touring Series & Pure Stock Auto Racing- Grandstand Hot Laps aqt 5:30 p.m.

6 - 9 p.m.- Trouble Clef - Bicentennial Stage

6 - 11 p.m.- Rides Open

7 p.m.- Jr. Fair Free Style Riding Horse Show - Sawyer Ring (Registration by 12 noon)

10 p.m.- Gates Close

Friday, July 14

8 a.m.- Admission Gate C/ remaining gates open at 10 am.

9 a.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Walk/ Trot Contest Show- Sawyer Ring / Jr. Fair Showmanship, Fancy Poultry Show / Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship, Dairy Breeds, Outstanding Project Show with Open-Class Dairy Goat Show to follow

9:30 a.m.- Open-Class Dairy Cattle Show

10 a.m.- Open-Class Draft Horse Halter Judging

Noon - 4 p.m.- The Amazing One Man Band -Bicentennial

1 - 5 p.m.- Rides Open

3 p.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Francis Tennant Memorial Versatility Competition Tack Set-up/ Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship

4 p.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Versatility Tack check

5 p.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Versatility Competition - Sawyer Ring

6 p.m.- Horse Pulls- Buckeye Horse Pullers Assoc. - Draft Horse Ring

6 - 11 p.m.- Rides Open

6:- 9 p.m.- Northern Whiskey Band - Bicentennial

7:30 p.m.- Dave Martin's BULLRIDE MANIA - Grandstand

6 - 10 p.m.- TAKE II - Historical Stage

10 p.m.- Gates Close

Saturday, July 15

8 a.m. Admission Gate C/ remaining gates open at 10 a.m.

9 a.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Contest Show-Sawyer Ring

10 a.m.- Open-Class Drive-In Draft Horse & Pony/Half- linger Hitch Show - Draft Horse Ring

10:30 a.m.- Jr. Fair Livestock Sale, stageSale Barn

1 - 5 p.m.- Rides Open

2 - 3 p.m.- Kick it up Cloggers - Historical Stage

3 p.m.- Truck and Tractor Pull by Full Pull Productions - 6500 lb. Hot Rod V-8 Modified Tractors, 8,700 lb. Limited Pro/Super Farm Tractors INTERMISSION (approx. 1 hr.) 7600 lb. "Run What Ya Brung" 4x4 Trucks 7700 lb. Classic Super Stock Tractors 20,000 lb. Big Rigs Semi Trucks - Grandstand

4 - 5 p.m.- Rock N Country Cloggers- Historical Stage

6 - 9 p.m.- After Midnight Band - Bicentennial Stage

6 - 11 p.m.- Rides Open

7 p.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Costume Class -Sawyer Ring

7 - 10 p.m.- Damian Knapp Acoustic- Historical Stage

10 p.m.- Gates Close