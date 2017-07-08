Youngstown Hearing and Speech Center scheduled to close July 11

Patients of the Youngstown Hearing and Speech Center received a letter in the mail stating that the Audiology Services of Easter Seals will close permanently on July 11th.

Three Audiologists and a receptionist will lose their job on Tuesday. Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana took over Youngstown Hearing and Speech about five years ago.

CEO Tim Nelson stated in the letter that he is helping them secure employment.

Youngstown Hearing and Speech has been in the Valley for decades providing quality services for all populations, including the underprivileged with communication challenges to thousands.

A letter from Easter Seals, signed by Nelson, stated, "As is the case for many nonprofit companies, Easter Seals has faced a number of challenges. We have experienced increased costs for employee health care, reductions in payment from insurance companies, a loss of grant revenues, and increased competition for Audiology Services."

The letter also stated that Easter Seals has been working with the Centers for Hearing Care and they will accept all Audiology clients unless clients request their files be sent elsewhere.

Centers for Hearing Care is a for-profit organization in Youngstown.

When Nelson was asked about the future of Youngstown Hearing and Speech, he told 21 News that Easter Seals will know more as they work toward rebranding this fall.

Easter Seals is continuing their other programs without interruption. The letter ends with "We are proud of our contributions to this community, providing these services for more than 60 years. We look forward to the future and serving the needs of individuals in our community."