Warren man indicted for stealing government funds

A Warren man was indicted by a federal grand jury for theft of government funds on Friday.

Sixty-three-year-old Dean Nikolaides fraudulently received about $82,000 in benefits over the last 14 years from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.

Nikolaides was aware that he was not entitled to this money.

The Inspector General of the PBGC Office conducted the investigation, with the help of The Social Security Administration Office.

According to the indictment, the PBGC is a federal agency that protects the retirement incomes of American workers in private-sector pension plans.