3 killed in SUV-tractor-trailer crash in Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say they are working to identify three people killed when their sport utility vehicle struck a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania.

The Erie Times-News (http://bit.ly/2u3nL1t ) reports that the crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Friday in Erie in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The Erie County coroner's office said none of the victims had identification. Coroner Lyell Cook said all died of massive blunt-force trauma with fragmentation and compared the injuries and damage to "what I would expect from a plane crash."

Witnesses told police that the SUV was speeding and weaving in traffic when it went through a red light and rain into the trailer of the semi. Investigators said they were working to obtain surveillance video from businesses at the intersection.

