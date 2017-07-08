Retrial set for woman accused of trying to kill self, kids

Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Ivan Nova pitched three-hit ball into the seventh, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.More >>
The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman.More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
Police in Ohio say a Facebook argument between two 18-year-old men led to a 14-year-old girl being killed by a stray bullet fired into her home.More >>
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the open trunk of a car in central Ohio as a homicide.More >>
Authorities say a man searching for children throwing rocks at a car is in life-threatening condition after officers shot him during a confrontation.More >>
Authorities say a bus hopped a curb in and dislodged a war memorial cannon at a parklet in Pittsburgh.More >>
A homeless man accused of having pushed a woman into a Pennsylvania river in February has been ordered to stand trial on a homicide charge in her death.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman is facing a retrial in September on charges that she tried to kill herself and her two young children by piping vehicle exhaust into her car.More >>
A Pennsylvania state lawmaker is facing driving-under-the-influence charges after being pulled over in suburban Harrisburg following a session day in the Capitol.More >>
Authorities say they are working to identify three people killed when their sport utility vehicle struck a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say they want to talk to two people about a noose found hanging between two tree limbs in downtown Philadelphia.More >>
Philadelphia police say a baby girl had to be treated with an overdose reversal drug after rolling onto a hypodermic needle while in bed with her father. Police said Thursday that the 9-month-old is hospitalized in stable condition, and her father has been arrested on charges including aggravated assault and child endangerment. Investigators say the baby was found Wednesday night at home with a needle still stuck in her leg. They say she was unresponsive when police and param...More >>
South Korea faces big obstacles in efforts to use Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to more toward reconciliation with North Korea.More >>
