Retrial set for woman accused of trying to kill self, kids

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman is facing a retrial in September on charges that she tried to kill herself and her two young children by piping vehicle exhaust into her car.

A mistrial was declared last month in the Luzerne County attempted murder trial of 33-year-old Melissa Ann Scholl of Wilkes-Barre Township.

Authorities said Scholl, 33, drove the 7-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl to a bus station parking lot in December 2015 and strung a hose from the exhaust pipe to a window. A passer-by pulled the hose from the exhaust and called police.

Prosecutors accused her of a "dramatic, self-centered, narcissistic" murder-suicide plan. Defense attorney Larry Kansky called her actions a cry for help.

The jury foreman in last month's trial said the panel was deadlocked 9-3 in favor of conviction.

