Trial ordered for man accused of pushing woman into river

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A homeless man accused of having pushed a woman into a Pennsylvania river in February has been ordered to stand trial on a homicide charge in her death.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ttzq8p ) reports that a Lackawanna County judge ruled Friday that there was enough evidence to try 25-year-old Ryan Taylor in the Feb. 28 death of Danee Mower.

Police allege that they were arguing and Taylor grabbed Mower's leg and flipped her backward into the Lackawanna River. The county coroner said she died of hypothermia and drowning and ruled the death a homicide.

Defense attorney Matthew Comerford said he plans to challenge a police detective's testimony that Taylor wept and confessed when told that Mower was dead. He said his client "completely denies" that the detective's account is accurate.

