Ohio prosecutor weighing 3rd trial for ex-police officer

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Amid protests and other local pressure, an Ohio prosecutor is pondering whether to try for a third time to get a conviction of a former police officer in a racially charged fatal shooting case.

Then-University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing, who is white, killed unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. Two juries have hung on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters' expects to announce a decision in the next week or two. Meanwhile, Tensing attorney Stewart Mathews has asked Judge Leslie Ghiz to acquit him. She has scheduled a July 24 meeting.

Deters' options besides retrying on the same charges include a plea deal, seeking to move the case, or dropping the case.

