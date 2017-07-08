Police investigating man's body in car trunk as homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the open trunk of a car in central Ohio as a homicide.

Columbus police say they responded Friday morning to reports of a body in a vehicle. Police say they found 34-year-old Jerry Houser dead in the trunk of a car parked behind a boarded-up house.

Police have determined the death was a homicide and are waiting on a coroner's examination to determine when and how Houser died.

Police Sgt. David Sicilian told The Columbus Dispatch it appears Houser died recently. He declined to say whether there were any obvious signs of trauma, such as gunshot or knife wounds.

