Missing teen daughter of actor Donal Logue found safe

President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany

Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin for 1st time

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany

Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin for 1st time

President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meeting

Trump, with Putin, predicts 'positive things' for US, Russia

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election

Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first meeting

Medicaid cuts in the Republican health care bill are worrying those who rely on the program to help cover the costs of nursing home care.

The wife of a Cleveland firefighter accused of soliciting his death to collect insurance money has been found guilty of aggravated murder and conspiracy.

Jury: Newlywed had husband killed to get his insurance money

A Utah man celebrated his 100th birthday by doing what he loves most: Skiing.

Amid protests and other pressure, an Ohio prosecutor is pondering whether to try a third time to get a conviction of a former police officer in a racially charged fatal shooting case.

The case of man a who ambushed and killed a New York City police officer after a recent psychiatric evaluation at a hospital that released him afterward highlights how psychiatrists must decide whether patients pose enough danger to need hospitalization.

Tough question for hospitals: Who's too risky to release?

NEW YORK (AP) - The teenage daughter of actor Donal Logue has been found safe nearly two weeks after she went missing in New York City.

The New York Police Department says 16-year-old Jade Logue was found Saturday.

Logue had posted appeals to help find Jade on Facebook and Twitter after she disappeared on June 26.

He wrote on Facebook that the "net had been flung far and wide."

Jade is transgender and was previously known as Arlo Logue. Police provided no details about how or where she was found.

Donal Logue stars as Detective Harvey Bullock on "Gotham." He also had a recurring role as Lt. Declan Murphy on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

