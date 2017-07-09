Missing teen daughter of actor Donal Logue found safe

Sunday, July 9 2017 1:10 AM EDT2017-07-09 05:10:19 GMT
The case of man a who ambushed and killed a New York City police officer after a recent psychiatric evaluation at a hospital that released him afterward highlights how psychiatrists must decide whether patients...More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election
Sunday, July 9 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-07-09 04:28:11 GMT
Officials in Spain say that at least two people have been gored and several more injured during the second running of the bulls at this year's San Fermin festival in the northern city of Pamplona.More >>
Saturday, July 8 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-07-09 03:08:21 GMT
A fast-moving wildfire in the Sierra Nevada foothills destroyed 10 structures, including homes, and led to several minor injuries as blazes threatened homes around California during a heat wave.More >>
Thursday, July 6 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:28:14 GMT
Strange sea creatures that resemble large pink thimbles are showing up on the coast of southeast Alaska for the first time after making their way north along the West Coast for the last few years.More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:25:37 GMT
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed his final budget after a three-day state government shutdown that included a viral photo of him lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public because of a budget...More >>
