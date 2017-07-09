Poland beats Boardman to advance in Little League District Tournament

The Poland little league baseball shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman. If Canfield wins they advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, July 15 through July 22. If Poland wins, they'll force a decisive game on Monday night.

Here are the other scores from the Ohio District 2 Baseball Tournament.

10 year old

Austintown - 5

Canfield - 3

Boardman 10's - 27

Poland 9's - 2

Howland - 12

Boardman 9's - 2

11 year old

Boardman - 10

Poland - 7

Austintown - 9

Howland - 4



Games for Sunday include:

10 year old

Poland 10's vs. Austintown - 2 p.m., Field L 1

Boardman 10"s vs. Howland - 2 p.m., Field L 2

Poland 9's vs. Boardman 9's - 2 p.m., Field L 3

11 year old

Poland vs. Austintown - 6 p.m., Field L 1

12 year old

Canfield vs. Poland - 8 p.m., Field L 1