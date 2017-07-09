Girard's Sforza is an expert in beer

As much as we all claim to be experts in beer, there's actually a title for that: a cicerone. Here in the Valley, we just so happen to have an "Advanced Cicerone," one of only about 40 in the entire country.

He is the guy you want on-hand when you're deciding on a beer. Girard's James Sforza is a manager at Vintage Estate in Boardman and carries the title of advanced cicerone.

"A cicerone is essentially a certified beer expert," said Sforza.

The advanced level is the third of four levels on the cicerone spectrum, but it's still rarified air. James is one of only two in Ohio, and one of about 40 nationwide.

He earned the title back in April after a nine hour exam.

"I literally didn't see the sun that day. It was extensive," said Sforza. "It was, I would say about six hours of written broken up into two three-hour blocks. It was four different extensive tasting exams, which were much more in-depth and thorough."

"And then there were two in-person, one-on-one oral examinations with industry professionals, some of which had actually written the books that I used to study out of," said Sforza.

So when James takes a sip, odds are he's noticing something you didn't even know was there.

"I'll take a sip and with each sip I'll assess a specific part of the beer and then after that I'll take a sip and I'll try to get an overall impression of it," said Sforza.

Once you get to the advanced level, you start diving into food pairings a little more.

"I would say that beer has a lot of traditional pairings. In fact, I would go so far to say that beer is better at pairing with cheese in particular than wine is, just because acidic drinks are kind of more difficult to pair with cheese and wine is usually more acidic than beer," said Sforza.

That kind of experience really comes in handy at a place like Vintage Estate in Boardman. With 1,400 beers as soon as you walk in the door, it can be a little daunting for anybody who needs a little help.

"We have beers from dozens of countries, very obscure things, stuff that people would never seek out on their own," said Vintage Estate owner Jeff McDevitt. "He says, 'Give me a couple minutes of your time, let's find you something really neat' and opens up a whole new world for them."

"There's nothing more enjoyable to me than meeting someone who says 'Oh, I never like IPA's or I never like stouts' and finding that beer that is the gateway to get them to see, maybe I could enjoy them at some point because I could see how this is good, kind of open people's minds," said Sforza.

After all, it's not often you have a true expert filling your glass.

James says, he plans to go after the master level in due time, but that one will be a two-day long exam.

His favorite beer, in case you're wondering, is a german hefeweizen.