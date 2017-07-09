Howland Twp. road to close July 10 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Howland Twp. road to close July 10

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
HOWLAND, Ohio -

North Road in Howland Township will be closing July 10. 

According to the Trumbull County Engineer, North Road between Atlantic Street and East Market Street will be closed from July 10 to July 15 for culvert replacements. 

The engineer recommends taking the following detour route: go west on Atlantic Street, south on Genessee Avenue and then east on East Market Street. 
 

