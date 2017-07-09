Southington Twp. road closing on Monday

Starting Monday, a section of County Line Turnpike Road will be closed.

County Line Turnpike Road between Strop Hickox Road and State Route 534 will be closed beginning July 10 for a bridge replacement.

The bridge replacement is the beginning of a $650,000 project to replace County Line Turnpike Road between Strop Hickox Road and State Route 534.

The road is expected to be closed through mid-October.

The recommended detour is State Route 534 to Easterly Road to Stroup Hickox Road.

