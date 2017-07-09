Police identify stabbing victim killed in Warren

Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing and killing a Warren man Saturday night during a fight near the apartments at North Park Avenue and Washington Street.

Arteum Brodeur, 24, of Akeny, Iowa, is now in the Trumbull County Jail booked on a murder charge.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Krevas.

Krevas was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries where he later died.

