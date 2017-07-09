Milton Twp road closing Monday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Milton Twp road closing Monday

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
LAKE MILTON, Ohio -

A road in Milton Township is going to close July 10.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, Northeast River Road over I-76 will be closed Monday, July 10 through the evening of Friday, July 14 for bridge repairs.

The recommended detour is Mahoning Avenue to State Route 534 to Pritchard Ohltown Road. 
 

