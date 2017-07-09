Warren Police investigate death of recovery center exec as homicide

Warren Police tell 21 News they are investigating the death of a drug recovery center executive as a homicide for now.

Detectives say that although there is no evidence of foul play as of now in connection with the death of Tom Dailey, they are handling the investigation as a homicide while they wait for results of toxicology tests conducted by the Trumbull County Coroner.

Dailey, Executive Director of Braking Point Recovery Center, was found dead in his hotel room in Warren's Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on Youngstown Road Saturday morning.

The recovery center's owner, Ryan Sheridan, said he was shocked to hear of his colleague's passing.

"I don't have a lot of information about it," said Sheridan,"But I will say Tom was a great friend and colleague of mine who touched many lives in our community."

Sheridan said Dailey's family asks for privacy as they grieve the loss of his life. .