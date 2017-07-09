Rape suspect found fatally shot after Ohio police standoff

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities are trying to determine if a rape suspect found dead in Ohio after a police standoff was fatally shot by officers or killed himself.

The standoff occurred Sunday morning in Akron. The suspect hasn't been identified.

Akron police say officers responded around 4 a.m. to a report of a man raping a woman at gunpoint. Police later learned the woman had sent a text message that an acquaintance was trying to sexually assault her. The woman ran out of the home when officers arrived.

Police say the man shot at officers when they tried to enter the home and that officers returned fire.

Officers fired a chemical irritant into the house four hours into the standoff and found the man fatally shot.

Two officers have been placed on leave.

