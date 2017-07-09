Former ethics director decries threat from WH chief of staff

President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany

President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meeting

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election

2nd suicide in a year at New Orleans' new jail draws scrutiny: 15-year-old boy held as an adult on a murder charges.

Illinois has a newly minted budget that calls for a huge influx of revenue. When do the financial problems end?.

Feelings are mixed in a Pennsylvania town as a supermarket that was the site of a mass shooting prepares to reopen.

Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.

Buffalo, New York, is home to the nation's first opioid crisis intervention court, which puts users under faster, stricter supervision with the goal of keeping them alive.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The former government ethics director says that a veiled threat made by the White House chief of staff was "really emblematic" of his interactions with the White House under President Donald Trump.

Walter Shaub, who resigned last week, was referring to a comment made in January by Reince Priebus. Priebus had said that Shaub "ought to be careful" because he was "becoming extremely political."

Shaub tells ABC's "This Week" that "the fairly explicit threat from Reince Priebus" was "really emblematic of how the interactions with the White House have been since the beginning of this administration."

Shaub had prodded Trump's administration over conflicts of interest. He announced last week that he was leaving the post to take a job with a Washington non-profit.

