Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says no to tax hike on wealthy

President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany

President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meeting

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election

Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

2nd suicide in a year at New Orleans' new jail draws scrutiny: 15-year-old boy held as an adult on a murder charges.

Illinois has a newly minted budget that calls for a huge influx of revenue. When do the financial problems end?.

Feelings are mixed in a Pennsylvania town as a supermarket that was the site of a mass shooting prepares to reopen.

Buffalo, New York, is home to the nation's first opioid crisis intervention court, which puts users under faster, stricter supervision with the goal of keeping them alive.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday the Trump administration isn't considering a tax increase on wealthier Americans, knocking down a report that White House adviser Steve Bannon had floated the idea as a way to pay for tax cuts for middle-income taxpayers.

"I have never heard Steve mention that," Mnuchin said.

The administration is aiming to release its full tax plan by September and have Congress approve it by the end of the year, Mnuchin said on ABC News' "This Week." So far, the administration has issued a one-page summary of broad principles for tax reform, but few details.

The administration says it wants to reduce the top income tax bracket from 39.6 percent to 35 percent and lower tax rates for the middle class. Bannon's idea would boost the top rate above 40 percent for people who earn nearly $420,000 a year or more, according to a July 2 report on the website Axios.

The GOP congressional leadership and the Trump administration have struggled with the issue of how to offset the cost of tax cuts.

Mnuchin said the administration's plan would pay for itself, but that's only if about $2 trillion in increased revenue resulting from projected faster economic growth is included. Yet congressional budget scorekeepers may not agree that tax cuts would produce such growth.

Under congressional budget rules, tax cuts can be passed with a simple majority in the U.S. Senate, but only if they don't increase the deficit after 10 years. That would allow Republicans, who have 52 Senate seats, to pass the bill without any Democratic votes.

