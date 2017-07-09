Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium

President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany

President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meeting

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election

2nd suicide in a year at New Orleans' new jail draws scrutiny: 15-year-old boy held as an adult on a murder charges.

Illinois has a newly minted budget that calls for a huge influx of revenue. When do the financial problems end?.

Illinois has bills to pay after 2 years without budget plan

Feelings are mixed in a Pennsylvania town as a supermarket that was the site of a mass shooting prepares to reopen.

Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.

Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"

Buffalo, New York, is home to the nation's first opioid crisis intervention court, which puts users under faster, stricter supervision with the goal of keeping them alive.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.

Fans egged on her daring dance moves and perhaps emboldened by their cheers, the smiling woman quickly lifted her blue shirt, revealing a white bra underneath in the seventh inning on Saturday night. The camera cut away, but it wasn't in time. There was a collective gasp from the crowd of 45,225, many of whom began laughing.

"It was the rally granny," said Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, who didn't see it happen. "Some of my teammates were talking about it a little bit. You don't see that much at a baseball stadium."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he was busy looking at his lineup card and missed the show.

"I heard about it from some of my players and I guess they said I had a missed opportunity," he said, laughing.

The crew working the stadium video room, where the camera shots are handled, broke out in laughter.

The white-haired woman wearing a Dodgers visor had been shown on the videoboard earlier in the game.

