Last pieces of former Austintown Middle School tumble down

A pile of rubble and twisted metal are all that remains of a building and bleachers where generations of students learned and played.

The last bit of brick that was once Austintown Middle and Fitch High Schools came tumbling down along Mahoning Avenue on Saturday.

Demolition crews have spent the last month tearing down the bleachers and the building, which 100 years ago was the township's first school, later becoming the first Fitch High School, and eventually Austintown Middle School until it closed in 2007.

The property is now owned by the operators of the Meijer grocery store chain.

Meijer is expected to build a new store at the location and open sometime between 2020 and 2021 according to zoning officials.

The Austintown Board of Education sold the property to the Meijer in February for $2.6 million.

The new Meijer will compete with as many as five other grocery stores along with nearby Walmart and Aldi, as well as Giant Eagle and Marc's which are all within a mile and a half of the future Meijer.

In addition, German grocery chain Lidl announced earlier this year that it was interested in opening a store on the site of the Pink Elephant Bar just west of Walmart.