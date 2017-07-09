Stabbing death in Warren parking lot

Arteum Patrick Brodeur, from Iowa, is under arrest on a charge of murder after a stabbing in a Warren parking lot that left one man dead.

On Saturday around 9:20 p.m. a caller to 911 said, "There's a whole crowd of people that just ran out from the apartment and there's a dude laying on the ground."

Outside the apartment, at the corner of Monroe and Park Avenue in Warren, a large dried bloodstain, that was still visible, tells part of the story of what happened Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Witnesses to the crime didn't want to talk on camera, but the caller to 911 told Trumbull Dispatch Operators that, "People in the parking lot were close to the apartment complex when a fight broke out. It was two white dudes and he was swinging a knife. Someone was on the ground. A whole bunch of people were standing over him as he was bleeding. It was a knife or screwdriver or something."



The victim, 31-year-old Michael Joseph Krevas, died at Trumbull Memorial Hospital an hour after the altercation.

Within two hours, Warren police had 24-year-old Arteum Patrick Brodeur in custody and booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

Both men had criminal records.

Krevas did time in prison for a robbery involving criminal harm and use of force. In 2016 the victim was charged with conveying drugs into a facility. His final pretrial was set in Trumbull Common Pleas Court for September 25th, 2017, but those charges are expected to be dismissed due to his death.

The accused, Arteum Patrick Brodeur, has been convicted of theft and burglary 2011 and 2013 in Iowa. He lists his address as on Country Club Lane SW in Ankeny, Iowa.

Several people who live at the complex and two witnesses didn't want to talk on camera. A few people waiting outside, or going inside all said they were from Youngstown and didn't know anything.

A woman who didn't want to talk on camera brought flowers to the scene in memory of Michael Joseph Krevas, the victim who lost his life.

Detectives collected clothes and evidence from the scene. The accused is expected to be arraigned in court Monday.



