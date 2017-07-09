Niles PD find child in 'nasty, unlivable state' when mother overdoses

Niles police responding to an overdose victim found the woman's 9-year-old son living in deplorable conditions.

India Thornhill was rushed to Trumbull Memorial Hospital after she was found lying on the floor of her home.

While police were there, her husband told them their 9-year-old son was home at the time.

Officers investigating described the home to be in a "nasty, unlivable" state.

The child's grandmother took the boy home with her, and Children Services is investigating the case.