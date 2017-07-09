Fire damages West Farmington grocery store

The Trumbull County Fire Investigative Unit is looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a business in West Farmington on Sunday.

The fire department was called out at around 4:15 p.m. after flames broke out at Bontrager's Grocery Store on East College Street.

Those first on the scene saw smoke pouring from the attic of the two-story wooden building.

Fire crews from neighboring communities also responded to the fire.

The roof and upper portion of the store received heavy fire damage.

There were no reports of injury.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, the owner of the building is concerned about historic items that may have been damaged or destroyed by the fire.